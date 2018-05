A handout photo made available by the supreme leader office shows, Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei speaking during a meeting with Iranian government on the occasion of Ramadan during ceremony in Tehran, Iran, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Supreme Leader Office HANDOUT

India believes only in sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed unilaterally by countries, according to the country's foreign minister at a press conference Monday.

The statement by Sushma Swaraj comes in the wake of a recent decision by the United States to impose sanctions on Iran.