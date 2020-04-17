The governor of the Reserve Bank of India on Friday admitted that the economic condition in the country had deteriorated during a strict nationwide lockdown, set to last at least until May 3, and announced measures to boost the economy, such as reducing the interest rate on the reverse repo - repurchase of loans - by 0.25 percent

Shaktikanta Das held a press briefing to assess the current economic situation, three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 19-day extension of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which was initially set to last for a three-week period ending Apr. 15. EFE-EPA