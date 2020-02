Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das arrives for a press conference after a sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review statement for 2019-20 at the RBI head office in Mumbai, India, Feb.6, 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday forecast that the country's economy would grow at a six percent rate between April 2020 and March 2021, amid the recovery of domestic demand and an easing of global trade tensions.

The bank made the forecast in a report released after the Monetary Policy Committee's first bi-monthly meeting of the year.