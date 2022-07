Muslims shop ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, in Srinagar, the summer capital Indian Kashmir, 08 July 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

The Indian rupee on Tuesday hit another historic low by trading at 79.60 units per United States dollar, with its devaluation intensifying due to investors taking refuge in the dollar amid fears of an economic recession.