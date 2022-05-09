A view of products on display in a dry fruit shop at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian labourers rest on a cart loaded with goods at a wholesale market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

The Indian rupee on Monday dropped to a new all-time low, trading at over 77.4 rupees per United States Dollar in international currency markets, continuing its depreciation trend from the last four years.