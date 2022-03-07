The Indian rupee on Monday plummeted to its lowest value in history, settling at just above 77 rupees per US Dollar in the international currency market, after being hit by a surge in oil prices due to the ongoing armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Laborers wait to receive daily wage work on a roadside in Mumbai, India, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
An Indian vendor carries vegetable bags at a wholesale market, in Chennai, India, 01 February 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/IDREES MOHAMMED