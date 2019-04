People walk by in front of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A widely followed Indian stock index advanced to a record Tuesday, extending a rally fueled by foreign cash, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.5 percent to end at 39056.65, breaking through its previous closing high, hit in August. Just a month ago, the benchmark stood as one of the region's worst performers of 2019.