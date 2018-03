Spain's Inditex said Wednesday that net profit for the fiscal year 2017 rose due to strong performances across all of its stores, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to EFE.

The company, which owns the Zara chain of stores, said net profit for the year ended Jan. 31 was 3.37 billion euros ($4.16 billion) compared with 3.16 billion euros in the previous period.