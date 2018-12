Archive image shows a group of men walking inside Inditex's European logistic platform in Zaragoza (north Spain) on Dec 17, 2012. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Javier Cebollada

File image shows Inditex CEO, Pablo Isla (c),accompanied by the president of the Amancio Ortega Foundation Flora Pérez (L), and the Inditex Group boardmember, Baroness Denise Kingsmill (R) as they arrive to the Group's annual general meeting held in Arteixo (A Coruña, Spain). on Jul 18, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Cabalar

File image showing the logo of Spanish fashion retailer Zara inside the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan 13, 2018. On Dec 11, 2018, Inditex shares traded significantly lower Wednesday after the Spanish fashion retailer announced a rise in nine-month earnings that came short of analysts' expectations. EPA-EFE (FILE)/DAVID CHANG

Inditex shares traded significantly lower Wednesday after the Spanish fashion retailer announced a rise in nine-month earnings that came short of analysts' expectations, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

Inditex's nine-month sales rose 2.6 percent to 18.43 billion euros ($ 20.88 bn), while analysts had seen sales for the period at 18.72 billion euros ($21.21 bn,) according to a FactSet estimate.