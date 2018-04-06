efe-epaJakarta

Indonesia's communication and information technology minister said on Friday that he had asked the police to investigate whether Facebook broke the law and allowed the data of almost 1.1 million Indonesian users to be leaked.

The social network said in a statement on Wednesday that Indonesia was the third most-affected country, behind the United States and the Philippines, in a case which involves the use of the private information of 87 million Facebook users by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica.