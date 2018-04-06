Signs at the entrance to the building housing the Cambridge Analytica's offices in London, Britain, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, attends the presentation of the new Samsung mobile generation at a preview day of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb 21, 2016 (reissued Mar 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/Alberto Estevez

The facebook logo inside the facebook Chalet on the sideline of the 47th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Indonesia's communication and information technology minister said on Friday that he had asked the police to investigate whether Facebook broke the law and allowed the data of almost 1.1 million Indonesian users to be leaked.

The social network said in a statement on Wednesday that Indonesia was the third most-affected country, behind the United States and the Philippines, in a case which involves the use of the private information of 87 million Facebook users by British consultancy Cambridge Analytica.