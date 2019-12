A Chinese investor reads a newspaper next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese investor sleeps next to an electronic board displaying the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Dec. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's industrial production grew by 6.2 percent year-on-year in November, compared to a 4.7 percent increase in October, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The data, which exceeds analysts' expectations of about a 5 percent rise, also represented a 0.8 percentage point increase from the growth of 5.4 percent recorded in the same month last year. EFE-EPA