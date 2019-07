A view of a copper-processing plant on July 18, 2019, in Tundayme, Ecuador. Industrial-scale copper mining in Ecuador kicked off on Thursday at a Chinese-owned project in the country's southeastern Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

Non-Renewable Natural Resources Minister Carlos Perez visits a copper-processing plant on July 18, 2019, in Tundayme, Ecuador. Industrial-scale copper mining in Ecuador kicked off on Thursday at a Chinese-owned project in the country's southeastern Amazon region. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

- Industrial-scale copper mining in Ecuador kicked off on Thursday at a Chinese-owned project in the country's southeastern Amazon region.

The open-pit Condor-Mirador mine, which will initially produce 10,000 tons of minerals per day, is located in Zamora-Chinchipe province near the country's border with Peru.