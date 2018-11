Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss delivers his speech during the annual news conference at the Infineon headquarters in Neubiberg near Munich, Germany, 12 November 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss (L) and CFO Dominik Asam (R) stand in front of a logo at the annual news conference at the Infineon headquarters in Neubiberg near Munich, Germany, 12 November 2018. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Infineon Technologies AG said Monday that it has bought Dresden-based startup Siltectra GmbH for 124 million euros ($140.5 million), according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

The German chip maker said it will use a technology developed by Siltectra, called Cold Split, to split silicon-carbide wafers and double the number of chips that can be produced from one wafer.