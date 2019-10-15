Pork vendors tend to their stalls in a market in Beijing, China, Sep. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A Chinese vendor arranges eggs at her stall on a market in Beijing, China, Aug. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

A pork vendor cleans the panels while tending to her stall in a market in Beijing, China, Sep. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Inflation in China grows at highest rate since 2013

China's Consumer Price Index (CPI), the most widely used measure of inflation, increased by 3 percent year-on-year in September, 0.2 percent more than in the previous two months.

This was the largest CPI increase since Nov. 2013. EFE-EPA