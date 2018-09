Customers look at vegetables for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Dec 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

China's consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in August, a jump of two-tenths of a percentage point compared to the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on Monday.

The NBS also announced that the producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, climbed 4.1 percent year-on-year in August, down from the 4.6 percent registered in July.