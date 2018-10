Customers look at vegetables for sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China, Dec 9, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

China's Consumer Price Index (CPI), the main indicator of inflation, rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, up from 2.3 percent the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics of China announced on Tuesday.

The rise was mainly driven by food prices, which went up 1.7 percent year-on-year in August before reaching 3.6 percent in September.