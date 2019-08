A Chinese consumer holds 100 yuan banknote as he selects vegetables at a market in Beijing, China, Aug. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

Inflation in China soared 2.8 percent in July, highest rate so far in 2019

China's consumer price index, the main indicator of inflation, increased 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, 0.1 percent more than the two previous months, marking the highest rate so far this year.

As in the case of June, the increase was driven by food prices, which rose 9.1 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.