South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) bumps fists with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (R) prior to a luncheon with the leaders of South Korea's four major conglomerates including Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group and Samsung Electronics Co. at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, 02 June 2021. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea recorded a 2.6 percent year-on-year increase in the consumer price index (CPI) in May, the biggest jump in the indicator in nine years that underlines the growing inflationary pressure resulting from the country's economic recovery.

The CPI for May stood at 2.6 percent year-on-year, up from the 2.3 percent registered in April, Statistics Korea said Wednesday.