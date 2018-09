Vegetables are displayed at a small store in Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines, May 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Inflation in the Philippines rose to 6.4 percent in August, a nine-year high, driven by increasing prices of fuel and basic foods, according to data published by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday.

The figure is higher than the predictions of the Central Bank of the Philippines and the department of finance, which had estimated inflation would reach 5.9 and 5.8 percent, respectively.