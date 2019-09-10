A Chinese vendor selling meat waits for buyers at a market in Beijing, China, June 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese vendor sells his goods at a market in Beijing, China, Sept. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese vendors sell their goods at a market in Beijing, China, Sept. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Inflation rises by 2.8 percent year-on-year in China, an 18-month high

China's consumer price index, the main indicator of consumer inflation, recorded a rise of 2.8 percent year-on-year in August, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figure, which is the highest since February 2018, rose 0.7 percent from July. EFE-EPA