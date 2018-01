Foreign currency exchanges are seen displayed on a board in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, June 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Sterling continued to rise, mostly on the back of dollar weakness, but also because of some investors' optimism regarding Brexit trade negotiations, ING strategist Viral Patel said, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

This means that if the dollar decline reverses, falls in sterling should be limited.