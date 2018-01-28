Feodor Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of the Swedish "flat" furniture and home decor , Ikea, has died aged 91, according to a company statement issued Sunday
Ingvar Kamprad, Founder of IKEA, on the inauguration of the Margaretha Kamprad Chair of Environmental Science and Limnology of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne (EPFL), in Lausanne, Switzerland, Dec 3, 2012 (reissued Jan 28, 2018) EFE/EPA(FILE)/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Customers wait for the opening IKEA store in Kaarst, Germany, Oct 12, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/SASCHA STEINBACH