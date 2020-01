Colombian Singer Shakira (l) said she meditates in response to a question about how she prepares for live performances as she and US singer Jennifer Lopez (r) speak during the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show press conference on Jan. 30, 2020, three days before the game in Miami, Florida. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Preparations continue outside Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 30, 2020, three days before Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE/EPA/TANNEN MAURY

New York Giants player Saquon Barkley (r) helps the owner of the "Cheese Burger Baby" restaurant, Stephanie Vitori (l), on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, during a promotional event by Visa highlighting its contactless pay technology three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

A person displays a contactless paycard issued by Visa with a special Super Bowl design at a corporate promotional event on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

New York Giants player Saquon Barkley helps the owner of the "Cheese Burger Baby" restaurant, Stephanie Vitori (not shown), on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, during a promotional event by Visa highlighting its contactless pay technology three days before Super Bowl LIV, to be played in Miami Gardens, Florida. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

Visa's vice president for sponsorships for Latin America and the Caribbean, Miren Vicente, poses for Efe at a corporate promotional event on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida, three days before LIV Super Bowl LIV will be played in Miami Gardens. EFE-EPA/ Antoni Belchi

Multinational technology giant Visa will have more than 800 contactless payment points in the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, where this Sunday Super Bowl LIV (i.e. 54) will be played.

Fans, many of them from Latin America, will be able to use those 800 pay sites to make their purchases more quickly and securely.