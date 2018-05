A view of the ZTE Corporation logo at the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, May 14, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

A peek inside ZTE Corp.'s flagship smartphone reveals how heavily the Chinese telecom giant depends on technology suppliers from the United States – and stresses the urgency of ZTE's efforts to strike a deal with US commerce chiefs that would lift the ban on US exports, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

US companies supply 60 percent of the electronic components in ZTE's Axon M smartphone, according to ABI Research Inc., a market-forecasting firm.