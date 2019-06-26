Then-product director for Facebook, Adam Mosseri, addresses a tech conference in Menlo Park, California, on April 4, 2013. Mosseri, who was tapped to head Instagram in October 2018, on June 26, 2019, announced his plans to make the firm into an online sales portal to compete with Amazon, which dominates that retail space. EFE-EPA/Peter Dasilva

The current dominance in online commerce enjoyed by Amazon could be endangered if Instagram, with its one billion users worldwide, pushes ahead with its plans to enter that space, as its new chief, Adam Mosseri, has said he intends to do.

In his first public interview on the company's future strategy since taking over at Instagram last October, Mosseri told The Financial Times that his plan for the firm is to "connect the dots thoughtfully" among shoppers, sellers and what he called Instagram's huge number of "influencers."