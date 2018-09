A gallery employee poses for photographers during the Frieze week auction highlights at Christie's next to a sculpture by US artist Jeff Koons "Cracked egg (blue)" in London, Britain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A gallery employee poses for photographers during the Frieze week auction highlights at Christie's next to an art work by British artist, Francis Bacon entitled "Figure in Movement" in London, Britain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A gallery employee pose for photographers during the Frieze week auction highlights at Christie's next to an art work by German artist, Gerhard Richter, entitled "Schadel (Skull)" in London, Britain, Sept. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Artworks from high profile artists from the 20th and 21st century, featured in Frieze Week, are set to be auctioned at Christies next week, as reported by an epa-efe photographer on Friday.

The 18th century London auction house is set to celebrate one of London's most high profile art events, Frieze Week, with a series of auctions from a range of prominent artists.