Moya, one of Peru's Andes Mountain districts where the majority of the people are poor or extremely poor, still has many basic needs to fulfill, although starting this week access to the Internet will not be one of them, a situation that offers opportunities for local "development," education and healthcare.
The technology, which arrived in the region last Thursday via the Internet para Todos (IpT, "Internet for All") initiative spearheaded by Telefonica del Peru, the local telephone service provider, had been awaited for months by local residents in the Andean Huancavelica region, 3,160 meters (10,365 feet) above sea level.