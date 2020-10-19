Hundreds of thousands of Australians supported a campaign promoted by former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd asking parliament to investigate the media monopoly of mogul Rupert Murdoch, who controls 70 percent of the country's newspapers.
Chairman and CEO of News Corp Rupert Murdoch (L) and his son James, who is a News Corporation board member and CEO of 21st Century Fox, arrive for the Allen and Company 32nd Annual Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, USA, 09 July 2014. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT
Hundreds of thousands of Australians supported a campaign promoted by former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd asking parliament to investigate the media monopoly of mogul Rupert Murdoch, who controls 70 percent of the country's newspapers.