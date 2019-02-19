An operator of a trading agency observes the spread data at their office in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italy has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of this year's global market resurgence, a surprise given the unease swirling around the southern European nation and its battered banks, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The Italian economy slipped into recession in the last quarter of 2018. Analysts say the governing coalition of the anti-immigration League party and the antiestablishment 5 Star Movement may not survive the year, offering the potential for further politically inspired volatility.