Uber founder Travis Kalanick (C) poses for photographers on Friday, May 10, ahead of the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Traders at work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 10. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (C) arrives at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, May 10, for the company's IPO. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane

Uber's debut Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, the largest IPO listed in the United States since 2014, was less than a rousing success, as shares of the ride-hailing giant fell 7.56 percent to end the day at $41.60 a share.

Market watchers attributed the disappointing performance to concerns raised by the steep drop in the price of Uber's main rival, Lyft Inc., following its IPO in late March, and uncertainty about prospects for a US-China trade deal.