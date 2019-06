International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (C) poses with Coca-Cola President and CEO James Quincey (L) and China Mengniu Dairy CEO and Executive Director Jeffrey (R) during a press conference during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach speaks during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the SwissTech Convention Centr in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday said it had signed sponsorship agreements with the Coca-Cola company and China’s Mengniu Dairy Company starting from 2021 until 2032.

This deal has signed up Mengniu as top partner and extended the partnership with Coca-Cola, which dates from the 1928 Amsterdam Games, to 104 years.