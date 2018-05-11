Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh speaks during the opening ceremony of the 23th Iran Oil, Gas, and Petrochemical International Exhibition in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2018. EPA/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Investors are raising concerns that Washington's decision to exit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could destabilize the effort by major oil producers to eliminate global supply and balance the market for crude, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Iran is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which together with its external allies including Russia has been spearheading an effort since 2016 to reduce global output by about 2 percent.