The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Rodolfo Nin Novoa, speaks during an Iran-Uruguay business summit in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during an Iran-Uruguay business summit in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif (C) greets his Uruguayan counterpart Rodolfo Nin Novoa (R) during an Iran-Uruguay business summit in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

More than one hundred Iranian and Uruguayan businesspeople met in Montevideo Wednesday to strengthen ties between the two countries, in a summit headed by their respective foreign ministers.

During the event, Uruguay's Minister of Foreign Affairs Rodolfo Nin Novoa told journalists that "there are interesting trade possibilities" between the two countries.