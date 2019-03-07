An image showing the profile of a person in front of a monitor, with logos of the social networks facebook and Google+ in Hanover, Germany, Sept. 21, 201. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIAN STRATENSCHULTE GERMANY OUT

Cyberattacks linked to Iranian hackers have targeted thousands of people at more than 200 companies over the past two years, Microsoft said, part of a wave of computer intrusions from the country that researchers say has hit businesses and government entities around the globe, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The campaign, the scope of which hadn't previously been reported, stole corporate secrets and wiped data from computers. It caused damages estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars in lost productivity and affected oil-and-gas companies, heavy-machinery manufacturers and international conglomerates in more than a half-dozen countries including Saudi Arabia, Germany, the UK, India and the US, according to researchers at Microsoft, which deployed incident-response teams to some of the affected companies.