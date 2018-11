Leave.EU Brexit campaign co-founder Arron Banks on his arrival to face questions by members of the British Parliament, Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, at Portcullis House in London, Britain, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

Isle of Man-based Manx Financial Group PLC said Tuesday that British businessman Arron Banks is exploring options in relation to his 29.1 percent interest in the company which may include the disposal of some or all of his holdings, according to a Dow Jones Newswire report made available to EFE.

Banks was a prominent donor to the Leave campaign ahead of the United Kingdom referendum on European Union membership.