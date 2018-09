A smart phone is seen displaying the social media app Instagram in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Apr. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GLENN HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The two co-founders of Facebook Inc.'s popular Instagram app are stepping down, a move marking continued tumult at the social-networking giant, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Tuesday.

The co-founders _ Kevin Systrom, Instagram's chief executive, and Mike Krieger, chief technology officer _ clashed with Facebook executives over the extent of Instagram's autonomy in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter.