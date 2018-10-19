European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici talks to the media during a press conference in Rome, Italy, 19 October 2018. EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

The Italian government bond market rebounded, pulling down yields, after Pierre Moscovici, European commissioner for economic and financial affairs, appeared to soften criticism of Italy's draft budget, giving some relief to concerns of a standoff between Rome and Brussels, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

The 10-year Italian government bond yield fell 9.5 basis points to 3.575 percent, narrowing the yield spread against the German 10-year bond to around 314 basis points, or 3.14 percentage points. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.