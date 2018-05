An exterior view of the entrance of the Deutsche Bank corporate headquarters building on a foggy day in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb. 21, 2018 . EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

It all feels so familiar. Europe shakes global markets, the euro falls against the dollar and government bond yields in Italy and Spain rocket higher, according to a report form the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In a lot of respects, we've been here before. The euro was at the heart of repeated financial market meltdowns earlier this decade, exacerbated by high levels of debt, bank runs and bailouts and sclerotic economies.