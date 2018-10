(FILE) - A trader covers his face with his hands at the stock exchange in Milan, Italy on Oct. 8 2008 (re-issued May 29 2018). EPA-EFE/FILE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Yields on Italian government bonds, or BTPs, rise to their highest since early 2014 after the European Union reportedly reiterated concerns over Italy's fiscal budget, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE Monday.

The European Commission warned the Italian government, made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, about its proposed ample fiscal deficit targets, details of which were published Friday.