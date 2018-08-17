It is increasingly likely that the Italian government will implement some form of fiscal stimulus in the 2019 budget, and if so, this is likely to cause its government bond yields to rise further, says Capital Economics, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

If the government implements its main policy priorities, a citizen's income and a flat tax, that would increase the budget deficit to more than 6 percent of gross domestic product from 2.3 percent of GDP last year, says Senior European Economist Jack Allen.