An operator of a trading agency observes the spread data at their office in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

An operator of a trading agency observes the spread data at their office in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italian BTP bonds, which measure 10-year bond yields against German ones, exceeded 315 points on Tuesday sending the Milan stock exchange into negative territory.

The Milan stock exchange opened to a positive outlook but went into the red at around 13.00 pm local time.