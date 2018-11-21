Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European commission for the Euro and Social Dialogue (L); Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs and Taxation and European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen (C) hold a press conference on the Autumn Semester Package at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Gian Enrico Grugni's dairy farm near Italy's financial capital shows how the country's big-spending budget, which the government says will spur growth, is so far hurting the companies it is supposed to help, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

Soon after Grugni applied for a 400,000 euro ($456,186) bank loan to buy land and build new cow stalls, Italy unveiled plans for a budget deficit that violated the European Union's rules on fiscal discipline. Investors in turn demanded higher risk premiums for holding Italian bonds. And that led to bigger borrowing costs for Italian banks.