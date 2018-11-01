Italy's political tensions with the European Union and the accompanying financial jitters are beginning to take a toll on the Italian economy, the latest data suggest, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

Italy's unemployment rate ticked up to 10.1 percent in September from 9.8 percent the previous month, the country's statistics agency said Wednesday, reversing a downward trend throughout this year. And on Tuesday, the statistics agency said gross domestic product was unchanged in the third quarter from the second, the worst showing in almost four years, while business confidence fell in October.