Pierre Moscovici, the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs and Taxation and Italian Minister of Economy and Finance, Giovanni Tria (R) during Eurogroup Finance Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Belgium, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Italy's finance ministry said it has agreed on a compromise with European Union authorities over the country's budget deficit, resolving a dispute between Rome's populist government and EU fiscal enforcers that has vexed financial markets for months, according to report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Wednesday.

The agreement, which wasn't confirmed on Tuesday night by the EU executive, the European Commission, would allow Italy to avoid an EU disciplinary procedure for now.