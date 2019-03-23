A handout photo made available by Quirinale Press Office shows Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) with Italian president Sergio Mattarella (3-R) and president's daughter Laura Mattarella (L) and China's First Lady Peng Liyuan (2-R) prior to the official dinner at Quirinale Presidential Palace, in Rome, Italy, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/QUIRINALE HANDOUT

Italy and China signed an agreement to cooperate on Beijing's global infrastructure plan, the Belt and Road Initiative, sealing an accord that has alarmed Italy's Unite States and European allies, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Saturday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on a six-day visit to Europe, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte presided over the signing ceremony in Rome. Italy's support for the Belt and Road Initiative is a diplomatic victory for Xi, whose ambitious plan for an international network of ports, roads, railways and pipelines has faced criticism for the opacity of some deals.