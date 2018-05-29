A trader covers his face with his hands at the stock exchange in Milan, Italy on Oct. 8, 2008 (re-issued May 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Rome, May 29 (efe-epa):- Markets globally convulsed Tuesday as investors came to terms with an Italian political crisis that some fear could morph into an existential threat to Europe's common currency, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Six years after the eurozone stepped back from the brink of a breakdown, a violent selloff in southern European debt bled into broader financial markets, as investors sought the safety of the United States dollar and Treasurys, both of which rallied sharply.