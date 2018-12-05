Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Luigi Di Maio, seen a the Raiuno Italian program 'Porta a porta' conducted by Italian journalist Bruno Vespa in Rome, Italy, Dec 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/ GIUSEPPE LAMI

Italy's populist government is scrambling to retreat from a fight with the European Union over its budget, as the financial fallout from the clash pushes the economy to the brink of recession, according to a Dow Jones report supplied on Wednesday to Efe.

Italy's governing coalition of the anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and the nativist League is searching for ways to avoid a sharp rise in the government's budget deficit, after its bold spending plans led to a confrontation with EU authorities, spooking bond investors and leading to tighter credit for businesses.