Ivanka Trump, the oldest child of - and close adviser to - President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that she will close down her clothing brand after leaving the firm to work for her father in the White House at the start of his term.

"After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners," said the 36-year-old first daughter in a statement provided to US media.