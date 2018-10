Pony Ma, chairman and chief executive officer of Tencent, speaks during the Fortune 500 Global Forum in Guangzhou, Guandong Province, China, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, attends a meeting of foreign business representatives with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TASS/HOST PHOTO / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT: TASS

Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma regained the top spot on Forbes' China Rich List for the first time since losing it in 2014, with $34.6 billion in net worth according to a report published on Thursday.

Tencent Holdings chairman and CEO Ma Huateng - known as “Pony Ma” - with $32.8 billion in net worth and China Evergrande Group chairman Hui Ka Yan, with $30.8 billion, were respectively named second- and third-richest.