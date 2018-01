A ground staff of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. works in front of the company's logo at its departure check-in counter at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 31, 2017 (reissued Apr. 28, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Outgoing Japan Airlines (JAL) Group President Yoshiharu Ueki (L) hands over a microphone to newly appointed President Yuji Akasaka during a press conference in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan Airlines chief who steered company from bankruptcy to step down

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced Wednesday that its current president, Yoshiharu Ueki, who steered the company out of bankruptcy, will be replaced.

Ueki, 65, will hold the position of honorary president of JAL from Apr. 1, while current JAL general manager of engineering and maintenance, Yuji Akasaka, will replace Ueki, said both executives at a press conference in Tokyo.